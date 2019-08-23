Crucial talks between the US and Taliban begin in Doha

23 August 2019 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States officials and Talibanrepresentatives have resumed negotiations in Qatar's capital on finding a peaceful solution to Afghanistan's long-running war that has killed hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Key issues in Thursday's talks, which began a day after US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Doha, remain the withdrawal of US and other foreign forces from the country and a commitment by the Taliban that Afghanistan will not be used as a launchpad for global attacks.

The two sides entered peace negotiations in October last year, and an agreement on these two central issues would set the stage for separate negotiations between Afghan officials and the Taliban on a permanent ceasefire and a power-sharing government.

The Taliban has so far refused to speak to the Afghan government, calling a "puppet regime". The group says any engagement with Kabul would grant it legitimacy.

In a statement confirming the start of the ninth round of US-Taliban talks, group spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday that General Scott Miller, the commander of the US forces and the NATO-led non-combat Resolution Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan, was also present at the meeting in the Qatari capital.

After the conclusion of the eighth round of talks last week, a Taliban representative in Doha who is part of the group's negotiating team said a peace deal was "near", without providing further details.

"This [eighth] round of talks has been very productive and we are near to an agreement that will be finalised and hopefully announced in the next coming weeks," he said.

In June, during the seventh round of talks, both sides said there was an understanding on troop withdrawal but the details, including a timeline, had not been worked out yet.

About 14,000 US troops and some 17,000 troops from 39 NATO allies and partner countries are in Afghanistan in a non-combative role.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
North Korea calls Pompeo 'diehard toxin,' says ready for dialogue or standoff with U.S.
US 10:10
Bernie Sanders proposes $16.3 trillion Green New Deal plan
US 22 August 15:28
South Korea says U.S., North Korea will restart dialogue 'soon'
Other News 22 August 09:27
Trump says he is seriously looking at ending birthright citizenship
World 22 August 07:52
Two more US armed forces members killed on active service in Afghanistan
World 21 August 23:38
U.S. home refinancing activity hits three-year high
US 21 August 17:35
Latest
Caucasus Muslims Office chairman leaves for visit to Russia’s Chechen Republic
Politics 12:33
Uzbekistan plans to boost share of renewable energy sources to over 25%
Oil&Gas 12:31
As Amazon burns, Brazil's Bolsonaro tells rest of world not to interfere
Other News 12:25
EDB and Kazakhstan Project Preparation Fund agree on implementation of joint projects
Economy 12:24
Russian companies working on projects worth $200M in Uzbek region
Economy 12:22
Highway under reconstruction in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district (PHOTO)
Business 12:11
Construction of large-scale pipeline to supply Kazakhstan with gas to be finished in fall
Oil&Gas 12:08
Russians purchase almost 1,500 real estate properties in Turkey in 7 months
Turkey 12:03
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 11:47