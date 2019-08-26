Coalition destroys missiles fired by Houthis at Saudi Arabia: spokesman

26 August 2019 01:19 (UTC+04:00)

A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-aligned group targeting civilians in Jizan, southwest of the kingdom, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Earlier, the military spokesman for the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said the group fired 10 Badr-1 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan airport, adding that the attack had killed and wounded dozens.

The attack is part of an escalation of cross-border assaults in the four-year-old conflict between the Houthis and coalition forces.

The Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, have in the past few months stepped up their attacks against targets in the kingdom. In response, the coalition has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.

“The Houthi militias continued targeting of civilians through drones and ballistic missiles ...is an act of aggression and terrorism and a war crime according to international human law,” the coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, said in a statement.

