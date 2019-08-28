Lebanese army opens fire at Israeli drone in south of the Country

Lebanon has accused Israel of being behind a drone strike on the office of Hezbollah near Beirut on 25 August, followed by another on Palestinian militant positions in eastern Lebanon, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Lebanon’s army has opened fire at an Israeli drone in the south of the country, Reuters reported, citing Lebanese security sources.

According to the source, the troops fired shots from M16 assault rifles.

The National News Agency reported that the incident took place at the village of Odeisseh, near Marjayoun, near the border with Israel. The Lebanese Army stated that it had forced the two drones to return by firing at them. According to local media outlets, the Lebanese Army command ordered immediate fire at all flying vehicles in the country's airspace after attacks by Israeli drones in the southern suburbs of Beirut and in the Beqaa Valley.

In the meantime, an Israeli military spokeswoman has stated that they're "checking the report".

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has posted an image with a list of what the Hezbollah movement is "doing for Lebanon" and what the country is "doing to stop them".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news