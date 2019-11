Moroccan King Mohammed VI has granted pardon to 300 prisoners, on the occasion of al-Mawlid, official news agency MAP said on Saturday,Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Morocco will celebrate on Sunday the Islam founder Prophet Muhammad's birthday, known as al-Mawlid al-Nabawi or al-Mawlid.

Mohammed VI granted his pardon to 300 people, some in prison and others on bail, added the agency.

