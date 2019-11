At least seven people were killed and 16 more injured during a fire in a Nile Delta village in Egypt, the local media reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Witnesses told Reuters that there might be more victims than reported.

The fire started after an attempted theft of gas from the pipeline caused a gas leak in Beheira governorate. It was confirmed by the Petroleum Pipelines Company head, Abdel-Moneim Hafez.

