Qatar state minister for foreign affairs arrives in Riyadh

9 December 2019 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar’s minister of state for foreign affairs arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, state news agency QNA said, for a preparatory meeting ahead of an annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders that could see a thaw in a 2-1/2-year Gulf crisis, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Minister Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi represented Qatar last year at the summit, but it is still possible that the ruling emir will attend this year’s meeting on Tuesday, following high-level Saudi-Qatari discussions to end the boycott of Qatar.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baku Higher Oil School hosts meeting with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s University of Petroleum & Minerals (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 11:14
Saudi, Russia look to seal deeper output cuts with producers
Oil&Gas 6 December 14:20
Russian energy minister wants to continue cooperation with Saudi
Russia 5 December 13:34
Turkmenistan, Qatar discussing joint projects in trade and economic sphere
Business 4 December 19:11
OPEC+ meeting: More pressure expected on various exporters
Oil&Gas 4 December 10:05
Oil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
Oil&Gas 3 December 09:51
Latest
Georgia's Business Association joins European Confederation of SMEs' Associations
Business 16:00
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency opens tender for creation of tourist registry system
Tenders 15:58
Azerbaijan's Herba Flora further expands product range
Business 15:51
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani society expresses great confidence in President Aliyev’s ongoing reforms (INTERVIEW)
Politics 15:49
High standards should be applied to return Persian carpet on global market
Business 15:35
More Azerbaijani gas may force other sources of Europe to lower prices
Oil&Gas 15:21
Volume of operations on corporate securities grows in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:07
Uzbek-Korean JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 15:03
Iran oil minister rejects rumors about gasoline smuggling
Oil&Gas 15:03