US-led coalition tells Baghdad it's preparing to 'move out' of Iraq

Following approval of a non-binding resolution by Iraq's parliament calling for US forces to leave the country, US military commanders announced they were drawing up preparatory plans for their departure, Trend reports citing, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

A Pentagon spokesperson could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the letter to Reuters. Despite the letter, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Monday afternoon the US has no plans to pull out of Iraq.

"We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure," the letter says, according to Reuters. US forces will re-position themselves over the coming days and weeks in preparation for the move, the letter states.

"In due deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR [Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve] will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement," states the letter, addressed to Iraqi Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir and signed by US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William H. Seely III.

"In order to conduct this task, coalition forces are required to take certain measures to ensure that the movement out of Iraq is conducted in a safe and efficient manner," the letter continues. "During this time, there will be an increase in helicopter travel in and around the International Zone (IZ) of Baghdad. This increased traffic will include CH-47, UH-60 and AH-64 security escort helicopters. Coalition forces will take appropriate measures to minimize and mitigate the disturbance to the public. In addition, we will conduct these operations during house of darkness to help alleviate any perception that we may be bringing more Coalition forces into the IZ."

"As we begin implementing this next phase of operations, I want to reiterate the value of our friendship and partnership. We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news