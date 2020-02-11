Egypt population reaches 100 million people
Egypt’s population reached 100 million people on Tuesday, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said, putting more pressure on the government which sees the population boom as a threat to its economic reform plans, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
The country’s 100 millionth person was recorded on the agency’s digital counter in eastern Cairo and on its website.
Latest
Meetings of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora in Arab countries widely covered by foreign media
Passengers with invisible disabilities to be served at Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport as priority (PHOTO)