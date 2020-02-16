Yemen’s Houthis say coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians

Yemen’s Houthi movement accused the Saudi-led coalition of carrying out retaliatory air strikes on Saturday that killed 30 people including civilians in the latest flare-up of a five-year war, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The health ministry in Houthi-controlled Al-Jawf province said women and children were among those killed, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported. It followed a Houthi claim to have downed a coalition Tornado warplane in the area on Friday.

But the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said only that a Tornado jet had crashed in Al-Jawf, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday. Maliki later said that rescue operations had been launched and that the possibility of “damages” has been reported, without providing more details.

The Saudi-led Sunni Muslim coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from power in the capital Sanaa in 2014.