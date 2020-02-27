Bahrain discovers seven new coronavirus cases, raising the number to 33
Bahrain discovered seven new cases of coronavirus, raising the number to 33, the ministry of health reported on Twitter on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The ministry added most of the newly discovered cases came from Iran, and did not enter the Kingdom of Bahrain.
