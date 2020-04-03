Syria reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
A total of six new COVID-19 cases were registered in Syria, bringing the total number of those infected with the virus to 16, the Health Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Two death cases have been reported so far in the country, said the ministry, spelling no further details.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Interior Ministry extended the coronavirus-related curfew from 12 hours to 18 over the weekend only.
