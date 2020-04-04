Iraq confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Iraqi Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 58 new cases, as the total number of infections climbed to 878, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Out of the 58 cases confirmed during the past 24 hours, three are in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 34 in Najaf, nine in Basra, six in Erbil, four in Sulaimaniyah and one in Diyala and another in Muthanna, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 878 cases have been confirmed in the country, of whom 56 have died and 259 recovered, according to the statement.

The Iraqi authorities took several measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including extending a nationwide curfew until April 19.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7.