Saudi Arabia registers 140 new coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia on Saturday registered 140 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths from the novel coronavirus, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

With the new cases, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the kingdom increased to 2,179, including 420 recoveries and 29 deaths.

The Saudi Health Ministry highlighted that the ratio of COVID-19 infection in Saudi Arabia is considered low globally as it represents 60 cases for every million people.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour daily curfew was imposed on Saturday in Jeddah, which became the third city after Macca and Medina to impose a round-the-clock curfew to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.