Libya reports 1st COVID-19 recovery case

The National Center for Disease Control of Libya's UN-backed government on Monday announced the first COVID-19 recovery case in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We officially announce recovery of the first case of the new coronavirus after two samples tested negative at the laboratory," Badr Addin Al-Najjar, director of the center, told a press conference.

"Social separation and commitment to home quarantine are the first steps in reducing the spread of the virus," he added.

When asked about a possible 24-hour curfew in the country, Al-Najjar said it "depends on the development of the epidemic situation."

The center also announced a new COVID-19 case, bringing the total in the country to 19.

The country reported the first death from COVID-19 on Thursday, an 85-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the disease after she passed away.

UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj in mid-March declared a state of emergency and mobilization against the virus.

His government has taken a series of measures against the pandemic, including closing airports, border crossings, mosques and educational institutions, banning mass gatherings and movements among cities, and imposing a curfew.

The government also stipulated daily working hours from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) to 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) local time.