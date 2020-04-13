Emirates to operate limited passenger services to U.S., Asia, North Africa
Dubai’s Emirates said on Monday it planned to operate limited passenger services to Algiers, Tunis, Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Kabul and Chicago, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It did not say when the flights would operate.
The United Arab Emirates is permitting a limited number of outbound-only flights for those wishing to leave the country after suspending regular services last month.
Latest
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry highly appreciates decision of ministers at OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting
MasterCard talks non-cash payments, new technologies, benefits of digital economy in Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)