UAE reports 536 new COVID-19 cases, 10,349 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced 536 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,349, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

The ministry also report five more deaths and 91 new recoveries, raising the death toll in the country to 76 and the tally of recoveries to 1,978.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.