Algeria extends lockdown amid COVID-19 spread

Algeria on Monday announced extending the lockdown measure until May 14, as infections with COVID-19 have been increasing, APS news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"After approval from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and after regular consultation with health experts on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad decided to extend the current lockdown system as well as all the other preventive measures, for an additional period of 15 days from April 30 to May 14," said a statement of the PM's Office, quoted by APS news agency.

The government further urged citizens and merchants to strictly follow the preventive measures, including social distancing and hygiene rules.

This is the second time the government has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown.

Health authorities reported on Monday 135 new cases and seven new deaths in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, bringing the total infections to 3,517, and the death toll to 432.

As many as 1,558 patents have recovered since the outbreak of the pandemic, official figures showed.