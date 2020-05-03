298 new COVID-19 cases reported in Egypt, totaling 6,193

Egypt recorded on Saturday 298 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases to 6,193 and fatalities to 415 in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, spokesman for Egyptian Health ministry, Khaled Megahed, announced that all the new cases are Egyptians, adding that 62 COVID-19 patients have left hospitals in the past 24 hours after being fully cured.

The spokesman pointed out that test results of 1,970 of the confirmed cases have turned negative, adding that 1,522 of them have been discharged from quarantine hospitals after they completely recovered.

All COVID-19 cases in Egypt receive necessary medical care in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization, Megahed noted.

The Egyptian government has recently started to ease restrictions and reopen services and offices that have been closed over the past six weeks, amid a "coexistence plan" of carrying out preventive measures while resuming services and economic activities.

The most populous Arab state is currently implementing a nine-hour nighttime curfew that will continue until the end of the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan.