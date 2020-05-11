1,103 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, 23,623 in total

Qatar's Health Ministry on Monday announced 1,103 new infections of the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 23,623, of which 20,769 people are under treatment, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Eighty-seven people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,840, while the fatalities remain 14," the official Qatar News Agency said, quoting a ministry statement.

Most of the new cases are of expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine after they were found to have been in contact with the confirmed cases.

A total of 131,044 people have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far.