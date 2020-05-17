Kuwait records 14,850 COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths

Kuwait on Sunday reported 1,048 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 14,850 and the death toll to 112, the health ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Currently, 10,645 patients are receiving treatment, including 168 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 250 more patients, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,093.

The Kuwaiti government has imposed a full curfew in the country to curb the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also closed stores, malls and barbershops in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.