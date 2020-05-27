3 U.S. soldiers wounded in ambush attack in eastern Syria

Three U.S. soldiers were wounded on Tuesday when their convoy was attacked by unknown militants in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

The targeted U.S. convoy was accompanied by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said SANA, adding five SDF fighters were also wounded in the attack that took place near the village of Ruwaishid in the countryside of Deir al-Zour.

Separately, the U.S. forces brought military and logistic supplies into Syria from Iraq on Tuesday, said SANA, adding communication towers were brought into the country as well.

It's worth noting that the United States controls several bases in northeastern and eastern Syria, particularly in areas controlled by the SDF.

The Syrian government has for long accused Washington of violating the Syrian sovereignty, urging the international community to pressure the United States to withdraw its troops from Syria.