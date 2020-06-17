Qatar's third stadium for 2022 World Cup completed

The third of Qatar's eight stadiums for the 2022 World Cup has been completed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 40,000-seat Education City stadium is located in al-Rayyan area, on the outskirts of the capital, Doha.

It is the third venue to be completed after the renovation of Khalifa International in 2017 and last year's opening of Al Janoub.

The stadium is scheduled to host matches up to the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 tournament.