Arab World 8 July 2020 04:29 (UTC+04:00)
600 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Qatar

Qatar's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 600 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the Gulf state to 100,945, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,005 more patients recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total recoveries to 94,903, while one more patient died, raising the death toll to 134, the ministry said in a statement.

It revealed that the number of coronavirus infections kept soaring largely due to people's gatherings, visits, and ignoring preventive measures recommended by the government, the most important of which are staying at home and maintaining social distancing.

A total of 390,997 people in Qatar have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far.

