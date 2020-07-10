10 sailors missing as boat sinks off Moroccan coast

At least 10 sailors are missing after a fishing boat sank off the Atlantic coast of the Moroccan city of Agadir, television 2M reported Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fishing boat with more than 10 sailors on board sank on Wednesday night about 45 km off the coast of Agadir, 2M quoted local sources as saying.

The coast guards and a rescue force are still searching the region for the missing sailors.