Iraq confirms 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 3,000

Iraqi Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, as the total number of infections climbed to 75,194, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A statement issued by the ministry also confirmed 95 more deaths during the day, raising the death toll from the virus to 3,055 in the country.

It also said that 1,699 people recovered, bringing the total recoveries from the disease to 43,079.

The new cases were recorded after 10,377 testing kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, and a total of 671,478 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Sayf al-Badr, spokesman of the Health Ministry, said in a statement that dozens of workers at the ministry's health institutions were infected with COVID-19 due to their direct contact with patients.

Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi has arranged several health institutions across the country to test the health personnel, in addition to one of the hospitals in the Medical City complex in downtown Baghdad to treat them, al-Badr said.

"A large number of infections of the ministry's personnel would never stop them from doing their duty toward the citizens," he added.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic.