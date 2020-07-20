Saudi Arabia reports 2,429 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate exceeding 80 pct

Saudi Arabia's health ministry revealed on Monday that the coronavirus recovery rate in the country exceeded 80 percent, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rate increased with the registration of 5,524 new recovery cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 203,259, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom also registered 2,429 new cases, bringing the total cases to 253,349, while there are 47,567 active cases, including 2,196 in critical conditions.

The death toll reached 2,523 cases with the reporting of 37 fatalities.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 11, Saudi Arabia delivered to the Chinese city of Wuhan a shipment of medical aid. As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.

On April 26, the two sides signed a deal worth 265 million U.S. dollars for expanding Saudi Arabia's coronavirus testing capacity.