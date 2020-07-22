305 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 57,498 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced 305 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 57,498, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

And 343 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 49,964, according to the ministry.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 341.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against COVID-19. On Feb. 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.