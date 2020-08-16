2 rockets hit military base near Iraq's Baghdad

Two Katyusha rockets on Saturday hit a military base in the north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack took place in the evening when the two rockets fired from al-Rashdiyah area on the neighboring al-Taji Camp, some 20 km north of Baghdad, with the casualties unclear yet, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a brief statement.

Al-Taji Camp is a huge military base containing an air base where some U.S. troops are stationed.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, but Baghdad airport and the Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq, as well as the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.