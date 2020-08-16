Palestine vows robust foreign policy against UAE-Israeli normalization deal

The Palestinian leadership will adopt a robust foreign policy against the normalization agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, a senior Palestinian official said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In the upcoming days, the Palestinian leadership will adopt an important foreign political movement to confront any step arising from the UAE-Israeli normalization agreement," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Palestinian presidential spokesman, told reporters.

"The normalization between the two sides is a violation against the Palestinians' rights as well as Jerusalem. It breaks the Arab Peace Initiative," he said.

The Palestinians will refuse all normalization with Israel as long as it continues violence against the Palestinian people and denies the establishment of a Palestinian state under the two-state solution, the Palestinian spokesman noted.

On Thursday, Israel and the UAE agreed on the full normalization of relations, according to their joint statement with the United States.