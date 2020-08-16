Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile towards southern kingdom

Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Sunday the interception of a missile launched by Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coalition's Spokesperson Col. Turki Al Maliki said that the missile was launched on Sunday afternoon towards civilians and civilian sites, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On Saturday, the coalition destroyed some bomb-laden drones launched in Yemen's capital city Sanaa.

On August 13, the coalition intercepted a drone and two missiles launched by Houthis towards Saudi border city Khamis Mushait.