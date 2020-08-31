Egypt records 230 new COVID-19 cases, tally hits 98,727

Egypt registered on Sunday 230 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 98,727, the Health Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cases marked a slight increase in Egypt's daily COVID-19 infections as it was the fifth day they exceeded 200 since Aug. 1.

Meanwhile, 23 patients died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 5,399, while 818 were cured and discharged from hospitals, raising the total recoveries to 72,120, according to the statement.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and infections, Egypt has been easing restrictions over the past two months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.