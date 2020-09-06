Egypt confirms 130 new COVID-19 infections, 99,712 in total

Egypt recorded on Saturday 130 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 99,712, the Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, 16 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 5,551.

Meanwhile, 903 others were cured and discharged from hospitals on Saturday, bringing the total recoveries to 77,208, the statement added.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining COVID-19 deaths and fatalities, the most populous Arab country has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.