Egypt reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, tally exceeds 100,000

Egypt registered on Monday 178 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases in the country to 100,041, said the health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 11 patients died from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 5,541, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

He added that 900 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 79,008.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities, the most populous Arab country has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.