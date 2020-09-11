Egypt reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 100,557 in total

Egypt reported on Thursday 154 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number in the country to 100,557, the Health Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the statement, 13 more patients died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,590, while 908 were cured and discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 81,597.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and deaths, the most populous Arab country has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.