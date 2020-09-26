UAE reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 89,540 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 89,540, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At the same time, 882 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 78,819, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

It also confirmed two more deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 409.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On Feb. 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.