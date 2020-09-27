Qatar reports 234 new COVID-19 cases, 125,084 in total

The Qatari Health Ministry on Sunday announced 234 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 125,084, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 257 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 121,995, while the fatalities remained 214 as no new deaths were reported, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry reiterated the need to take preventive measures, including staying home and observing social distancing.

A total of 760,267 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.