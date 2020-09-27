Qatar reports 234 new COVID-19 cases, 125,084 in total
The Qatari Health Ministry on Sunday announced 234 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 125,084, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, 257 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 121,995, while the fatalities remained 214 as no new deaths were reported, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.
The ministry reiterated the need to take preventive measures, including staying home and observing social distancing.
A total of 760,267 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: We are on right path, we are defending ourselves, we do not lay claim to anyone else's lands
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office: Measures being taken to bring Armenian servicemen to justice
Azerbaijani president: As result of our focused, tireless efforts, world has broad picture of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict today
President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone in their place, are ready to support our army and state at any time
Azerbaijani president: Armenia once again shows that its policy of aggression against Azerbaijan continues, this policy shows fascist essence of Armenia to whole world
EU official Joseph Borel expresses serious concern over situation in region during phone call with Azerbaijani MFA
Assistant to president: Azerbaijani army achieves major strategic advantage by liberation of Murovdag
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urges international community to condemn Armenian official’s racist and chauvinist statement
EEAS High Representative: Return to negotiations of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement needed urgently
UN High Commissioner for Refugees: Crucial that Armenia and Azerbaijan heed calls for de-escalation, calm
ICRC calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to take all measures necessary to ensure that civilian life and infrastructure respected, protected
Azerbaijani president: I have said several times, including from UN platform recently, that Armenia preparing for new war, and Armenia must and will be stopped
Azerbaijani president: Armenia received their punishment this time again and will continue to receive it
France reiterates its commitment to reaching negotiated and lasting settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces’ defense line broken through, 7 villages liberated from occupation