UAE reports 932 new COVID-19 cases, 99,733 in total
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced 932 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 99,733, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
At the same time, 1,287 more patients recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 89,410, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said.
It also confirmed three more deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 429.
The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases. It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus.
On Feb. 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.
