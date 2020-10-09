Kuwait reports 635 new COVID-19 cases, 110,076 in total

Kuwait on Friday reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 110,076 and the death toll to 649, the Health Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Currently, 7,403 patients are receiving treatment, including 125 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 710 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 102,024.

On Sept. 14, the Kuwaiti government decided to postpone the fifth phase of a plan to return to normal until further notice.

During the fifth phase, theaters and cinemas will be allowed to reopen and all social events permitted to be held.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with their Kuwaiti counterparts experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.