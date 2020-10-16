Qatar reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 128,992 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 189 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the Gulf state to 128,992, official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 204 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 126,006, while the death toll remained at 222, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 861,236 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.