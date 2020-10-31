2 killed in Iraqi military plane crash

An Iraqi military plane crashed Saturday during a training mission in Iraq's Salahudin province, leaving two of its crew members killed, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A technical malfunction occurred in the Cessna Caravan which burned and crashed in Saiyd Mohammed area near the town of Balad, some 90 km north of Baghdad, the media office of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The incident resulted in the killing of the pilot and his co-pilot, the statement said.