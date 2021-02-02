Qatar reports 375 new COVID-19 cases, 152,095 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 375 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed number in the Gulf state to 152,095, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 158 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 146,111, while the death toll remained at 249 for the second consecutive day, according to a ministry statement.

A total of 1,399,488 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.