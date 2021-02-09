ICIEC and KUKE Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and KUKE, the national Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Poland, have signed a cooperative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing of this MoU signifies the growing interest of Polish exporters and investors to conduct business in the OIC region, and vice-versa. Due to the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand is growing for insurance guarantees in markets where credit and political risks pose a greater challenge. Through the signed MoU, ICIEC and KUKE will work together to provide risk mitigation solutions for businesses and investors.

The MoU is designed to strengthen the existing collaborative efforts between the two insurance providers, enhancing their capacity to support trade and investment between Poland and ICIEC’s 47 member countries. In addition, the MoU encourages further forms of cooperation, including technical assistance and capacity building.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding serves to reinforce the opportunities for trade and investment between Polish companies in OIC countries and to deepen the partnership ICIEC has forged with KUKE,” says ICIEC CEO Mr. Oussama Kaissi. “We hope that this partnership serves as an example to more western countries by demonstrating the dynamic and growing market potential that exists in OIC countries and to consider the region’s foreign direct investment potential.”

“ICIEC is an experienced partner with whom cooperation will help KUKE strengthen the presence of Polish exporters and investors from many industries on very promising markets” says KUKE CEO Janusz Władyczak. “While the uncertainty related to the pandemic has suspended some projects, we are already looking together to the future when the world will overcome the effects of the virus. Polish companies with an attractive combination of high quality products and services and competitive pricing are increasingly boldly looking for markets with a potential for growth outside of Europe. With the support of ICIEC and KUKE Polish exporters have a chance for a dynamic expansion on four continents.”

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. ICIEC was established in 1994 as a multilateral institution to strengthen the economic relations between member countries of the OIC. ICIEC is rated Aa3 by Moody’s with a stable outlook. ICIEC’s vision is to be recognized as the preferred enabler of trade and investment for sustainable economic development in Member Countries. Its mission is to facilitate trade and investment between member countries and the world through the provision of Shariah compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. iciec.isdb.org

For 30 years KUKE has been insuring trade receivables of Polish entrepreneurs and providing guarantees to facilitate safe trade and investments in Poland and abroad. We are the only insurance company in Poland providing export insurance backed by the State Treasury and covering long-term export transactions of capital goods. Our subsidiary KUKE Finance provides export and domestic factoring services. More about us: www.kuke.com.pl.