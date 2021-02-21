Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice
Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.
