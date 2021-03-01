First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy

The first United Arab Emirates ambassador to Israel arrived there on ‮M‬onday pledging to build up new bilateral relations and officials said he would scout for an embassy location in the Tel Aviv area, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Mohamed Al Khaja, former chief of staff to the UAE foreign minister, was due to present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the start of a three-day visit.

Meeting Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem, Al Khaja, 40, said he was “very proud and honoured to be the first Emirati ambassador” to Israel, where, he said, he and his hosts were discussing “the model of how we operate”.

“My mission here is to foster and develop this relationship...and we hope this will bring peace and prosperity to the people in the Middle East,” he said.