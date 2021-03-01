First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy

Arab World 1 March 2021 17:06 (UTC+04:00)
First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy

The first United Arab Emirates ambassador to Israel arrived there on ‮M‬onday pledging to build up new bilateral relations and officials said he would scout for an embassy location in the Tel Aviv area, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Mohamed Al Khaja, former chief of staff to the UAE foreign minister, was due to present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the start of a three-day visit.

Meeting Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem, Al Khaja, 40, said he was “very proud and honoured to be the first Emirati ambassador” to Israel, where, he said, he and his hosts were discussing “the model of how we operate”.

“My mission here is to foster and develop this relationship...and we hope this will bring peace and prosperity to the people in the Middle East,” he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan and Iran to build new bridge over Astarachay - Iranian ambassador
Azerbaijan and Iran to build new bridge over Astarachay - Iranian ambassador
Uzbekistan attracts Russian experts for reconstruction of Sardoba reservoir
Uzbekistan attracts Russian experts for reconstruction of Sardoba reservoir
Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021
Turkey to open tender for Canal Istanbul in 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 2 Oil&Gas 18:08
Azerbaijani SOFAZ unveils volume of foreign currency sold at auctions during February Oil&Gas 17:56
Presidential website releases full version of press-conference of Azerbaijani president (VIDEO) Politics 17:52
Uzbekistan, Organization of Islamic Cooperation talk prospects of cooperation Uzbekistan 17:50
Georgia to secure first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 17:50
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:46
Statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity adopted at conference in Iran (PHOTO) Politics 17:46
Contract signed in Iran on fish farming Finance 17:43
Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed jail sentence Europe 17:33
Iran and Georgia fix problem with transit of trucks, through Azerbaijan Business 17:33
Azerbaijani SME Development Agency receives numerous applications for creation of businesses in liberated lands Business 17:29
Beekeeping to rapidly develop in liberated Azerbaijani lands - Association Economy 17:29
Uzbekistan’s state budget expenditures mainly account for social sphere Finance 17:28
State Insurance Organization opens tender for installation of drip irrigation system Tenders 17:28
Buta Airways Launches Flights to Tbilisi Society 17:23
Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan show uptick - CAERC Business 17:22
Russian industrial holding sells its shares in Uzbek cement enterprise Uzbekistan 17:20
EU to propose vaccine passports in March in time for summer Europe 17:13
Azerbaijan and Iran to build new bridge over Astarachay - Iranian ambassador Economy 17:11
Kazakhstan resumes flights from Almaty to Kyrgyzstan Transport 17:11
Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:08
First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy Arab World 17:06
China's import of Azerbaijani products grows multifold in value terms Business 17:04
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase of medical equipment Tenders 17:00
Volume of fish caught in Iran's Golestan Province announced Business 16:59
Gasoline prices surge in Kazakhstan Business 16:50
Iran seeks to enhance relations between Caspian states in transport sphere - ambassador Business 16:49
Turkey records lower revenues from car export to Iran in Jan. 2021 Turkey 16:47
Raiffeisen Bank continues to monitor Turkmenistan's business perspectives Finance 16:36
Azerbaijan publishes data on computer security requests for February ICT 16:28
Azerbaijan issues data on foreign trade turnover of precious stones, natural pearls Business 16:28
Azerbaijani army's mortar batteries continue live-fire training exercises (VİDEO) Society 16:27
Iran and Azerbaijan to cooperate in reconstruction of Karabakh Business 16:26
Georgia thanks EU for strong partnership and support Business 16:24
Turkey issues data on Jan. 2021 volume of crude oil shipment via local ports Turkey 16:21
New organizations registered within Azerbaijan's 'gov.az' web domain ICT 16:20
Turkey records substantial growth in exports to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 16:17
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Feb.22 through Feb.26) Finance 16:14
Germany eyes co-op with Uzbekistan in construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway Transport 16:10
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Vietnam Business 16:04
WTO to hold ministerial meeting in Geneva in late 2021 Europe 15:56
Azerbaijan plans to raise SMEs' share in non-oil GDP by 2025 Business 15:43
Data on quality of services from Azerbaijani mobile operators issued ICT 15:41
Uzbekistan attracts Russian experts for reconstruction of Sardoba reservoir Construction 15:36
Turkmenistan allocates land for planting legumes in Dashoguz region Business 15:32
Details of release of Iranian blocked assets in South Korea Finance 15:27
Iran to restrict sea traveling during Nowruz holiday Business 15:22
Payments firm Klarna triples valuation to $31 billion by raising $1 billion Europe 15:18
Iran to increase border control Business 15:11
Georgia aims to import wheat from Kazakhstan Business 15:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 1 Society 15:06
UK consumer credit slumped as new lockdown hit in January Europe 15:00
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer maintains leading positions on export in private sector Business 14:59
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets Arab World 14:57
Number of payment cards in circulation surges in Kazakhstan Finance 14:56
Ankara hosts meeting of Joint Azerbaijan-Turkey Commission on Culture (PHOTO) Society 14:53
S&P names key risks for Georgian economy in 2021 Business 14:53
OECD recommends steps to develop export-oriented agriculture sector of Georgia Business 14:53
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 14:46
Uzbekneftegaz launches second compressor station at Alan field Oil&Gas 14:45
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 14:45
Iran plans to increase amount of airplanes flying over its territory Transport 14:40
Iranian gov't approves a seven-year plan to save Gorgan Bay Business 14:37
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization talks Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Nuclear Program 14:29
Non-cash payments by foreigners in Azerbaijan plummet Finance 14:28
Azerbaijan's satellite operator discloses revenues for Jan.2021 ICT 14:28
Turkish TOBB reveals number of registered Iranian companies in Jan.2021 Turkey 13:59
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 13:58
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data of deposit operations of Azerbaijani commercial banks Finance 13:57
Turkey announces coal handling figures via local ports over January 2021 Turkey 13:57
Kazakhstan sees decrease in overall lending volumes Finance 13:56
Third export train with Turkish-made goods sent to China via BTK railway Transport 13:56
Area for growing crops increased in Turkmenistan Business 13:56
Iranian Parliament to review Pensions Bill Finance 13:47
Georgia expects GDP to recover Business 13:46
Iran seeks to stabilise commodity prices and foreign currency rate Finance 13:35
Iran shares data for foreign trade Business 13:34
Iran to adopt domestically produced equipment for National Information Network Business 13:34
Iranian government expresses concerns over FATF related bills Business 13:34
Iran provides free electricity to low consuming users Business 13:33
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of world`s first tanker museum in Surakhani (PHOTO) Society 13:31
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend sail away of 'Academician Zarifa Aliyeva' ship, launch of first Ro-Pax type 'Azerbaijan' ferry boat (PHOTO) Politics 13:31
TP Securities strike deal on setting up polypropylene production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:30
President Aliyev inaugurates new administrative building of Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company (PHOTO) Politics 13:30
Guatemala President thanks India for providing Covishield vaccine doses Other News 13:07
14 missions lined up for launch in 2021, says ISRO chairman K Sivan Other News 13:06
Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Pokhriyal Other News 13:05
Android continues to be most used OS in Azerbaijan ICT 13:04
Data, AI fastest growing job clusters in world Other News 13:04
Demand of commercial banks in Azerbaijan continues to drop Finance 13:03
Isro flags off 2021 with 19 satellites, e-Gita & PM Modi's picture Other News 13:03
Samsung smartphones retain popularity in Azerbaijani mobile device market ICT 13:01
Turkey decreases crude oil imports from Kazakhstan month-on-month Oil&Gas 12:59
EU, FAO to implement new agro-project in Georgia Business 12:58
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery opens tender to buy spares Tenders 12:55
Kazakhstan unveils 2020 trade turnover results with Turkey Business 12:55
Azerbaijan SME Dev't Agency expands access of businesses to financial market Economy 12:53
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 12:53
Iran's Qom Seminary stands behind Azerbaijan regarding Karabakh Politics 12:51
Iran hopes for 'various projects' on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Deputy FM Politics 12:44
All news