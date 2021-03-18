5.2-magnitude quake hits Bejaia, Algeria
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 km northeast of Bejaia, Algeria at 0017 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 36.9459 degrees north latitude and 5.3079 degrees east longitude.
Latest
Let circles defending, supporting Armenians, come and see what these savages done - President Aliyev
There will be huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here - President Aliyev
Shusha to become not only one of most beautiful cities in Azerbaijan, but also in the world - President Aliyev
It is barbaric to bring city with landscape and nature of Shusha to this condition - Azerbaijani President
Armenia’s refusal to give map of minefields - continuation of its aggression against Azerbaijan - FM
Russian gas transit to Armenia through Azerbaijan shows Baku’s commitment to economic co-op, says Bryza