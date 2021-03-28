Qatar reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, 177,774 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 639 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 177,774, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 355 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 162,910, while the fatalities remained 284 for the second day running, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,712,932 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 740,309.

