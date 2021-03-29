Suez Canal says traffic in channel resumes after stranded ship refloated
The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week was fully floated on Monday and traffic in the waterway would resume, the canal authority said in a statement, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
A Reuters witness saw the ship moving and a shipping tracker and Egyptian TV showed it positioned in the centre of the canal.
