Suez Canal says traffic in channel resumes after stranded ship refloated

Arab World 29 March 2021 17:37 (UTC+04:00)
Suez Canal says traffic in channel resumes after stranded ship refloated

The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week was fully floated on Monday and traffic in the waterway would resume, the canal authority said in a statement, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

A Reuters witness saw the ship moving and a shipping tracker and Egyptian TV showed it positioned in the centre of the canal.

