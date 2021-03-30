Bahrain appoints head of diplomatic mission to Israel

Bahrain has appointed Khalid Al Jalahma as head of its diplomatic mission to Israel, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Jalahma was previously director of the operations directorate at Bahrain’s foreign ministry and had also served as deputy chief of mission at the kingdom’s embassy in the United States.

The Israeli foreign ministry said that a team from Bahrain would arrive in Israel in coming weeks to make the necessary arrangements for the Bahraini embassy.

Bahrain’s move closely followed the United Arab Emirates’ naming of an ambassador to Israel after the two Gulf Arab states signed agreements last September to normalise ties with Israel in U.S.-brokered deals.