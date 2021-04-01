Iraq's crude oil exports exceed 91 mln barrels in March

Iraq's Ministry of Oil said on Thursday that Iraq exported 91.31 million barrels of crude oil in March, bringing in revenues of about 5.7 billion U.S. dollars, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The average selling price for crude oil last month was 63.3 dollars per barrel, according to a ministry statement that cited statistics of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

About 88.2 million barrels were exported from Iraq's central and southern oil fields via the Port of Basra, while about 3.7 million from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, the statement said.