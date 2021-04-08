UAE reports 2,112 COVID-19 cases, three deaths
The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 2,112 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 478,131, Trend reports with reference to Al Arabiya.
The number of recoveries rose by 2,191 to 463,032. The death toll rose by three to 1,523.
The UAE has conduected 249,014 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.
